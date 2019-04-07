GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An overnight fire has left a Grand Rapids home badly damaged.

It happened just before midnight at a home on Quigley Boulevard, which is on the city's southwest side.

When police first got the call from a passerby, the entire first floor was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters got to the home in about 4-5 minutes and were able to contain the fire to the living room. It took about 10 minutes to knock it down.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

That cause of the fire was not immediately known and is under investigation.

