Grand Rapids home total loss after smoker starts fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A home on Elizabeth Ave. in Grand Rapids is a total loss after a fire started on the deck.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says that the residents, an adult man and his elderly mother, made it out safely. The woman was checked on scene but did not require transportation to a hospital.

The fire department believes that the fire was caused by a propane smoker located on the deck.

According to officials, the smoker was checked around 11 a.m., but a short time later the residents noticed smoke in the back of the house.

When they checked the smoker again, they discovered that the deck was on fire.

A person near the scene at the time of the fire helped the elderly woman get out of the house.

The fire has been completely put out, but firefighters say that the house is a total loss.

