Homeowners on 60th St. between Burlingame and Clyde Park fed up with speeding truck drivers

"The speed limit down there is 55 mph and then it changes to 45 mph through here. People don't adhere to that 45," said Roger Kuiper, a homeowner.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A group of homeowners are fed up with truck drivers speeding through their country neighborhood.

They live on 60th Street between Burlingame and Clyde Park Avenue.

Betty Verburg and several of her neighbors have lived on 60th Street for decades.

They say their quiet county road has been turned into a highway.

"The speed limit down there is 55 mph and then it changes to 45 mph through here. People don't adhere to that 45," said Roger Kuiper, a homeowner.

Throughout the years, multiple industrial businesses moved in nearby to the east and to the west.

"We can't have little kids out here with great big trucks. It's scary," said Verburg. "Not only that, it scares them cause we have a small road."

The homeowners say truck drivers have a better way of getting to the highway by taking Gezon Parkway to the north, but the truck drivers would rather cut through their neighborhood.

Some of the homes are in Byron Center, and the township supervisor says there isn't much they can do.

The other affected homes are in the City of Wyoming. Police there tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE speed radar signs were placed along the road for traffic control last week.

They'll also be increasing their patrols, though Verburg isn't confident that will change anything.

"They've did it for 35 years off and on. It never worked."

She thinks there's a better solution.

"Have a cul-de-sac put in for us. That would be great."

Jerry Byrne, Deputy Managing Director of the Kent County Road Commission says they can't do make the road into a cul-de-sac because having a dead end street would be dangerous and increase response times for public safety.

Byrne says speed bumps would also be more hazardous. But to homeowners living on 60th St, the street's already dangerous.

"This is our place. This is nice. If we could just stop this traffic before somebody gets killed," said Verburg.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.