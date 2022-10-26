Grand Rapids hosts 'Pitch Night' to reduce gun violence

Nonprofits and individuals will compete for a partnership with the SAFE Task Force and $10,000 towards their cause. There will be five winners selected at the event.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is hosting an event to help organizations and nonprofits that aim to reduce gun violence in the city on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The session, called the Pitch and Highlight Night, is hosted by the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force. It'll take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation, located at 1530 Madison Ave SE.

Nonprofits and individuals will compete for a partnership with the SAFE Task Force and $10,000 towards their cause. There will be five winners selected at the event.

“Many solutions and ideas to reduce crime and violence in Grand Rapids come from our own community. The SAFE Task Force wants to promote and assist in the achievement of those ideas," Second Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi, who serves as co-chair of the Task Force, said.

"We look forward to listening to these pitches and learning about new proposals that support prosperous and safe neighborhoods in Grand Rapids.”

All participants will get five minutes to present their ideas. They must meet the following requirements:

Proposals must seek to reduce violence and/or gun violence in Grand Rapids

Focus on young people involved in violence 12-24 years of age

Programs/interventions must take place between months of April and September 2023

Demonstrate how they align with the recommendations of the SAFE Task Force, the Police Department’s Strategic Plan, and/or the City’s Strategic Plan.

Proposals can be submitted through Nov. 22 at their site here.

“The City and the SAFE Task Force is interested in finding new solutions to help reduce violence in our community,” Ysasi said. “We need to support and grow partners to help decrease violence in our community. The Pitch and Highlight Night is about building the capacity of others.”

