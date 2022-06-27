Crews battling house fire in Grand Rapids; no one injured

While everyone made it out of the home safely, fire crews say a cat is reported missing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No one was injured in a house fire in Grand Rapids Monday. Crews are still on scene battling the fire.

The home is on Michigan Street NE and Maryland Avenue NE. Lt. William Smith with the Grand Rapids Fire Department says the fire is believed to have started in the attic.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

While everyone made it out of the home safely, Smith says a cat is reported missing.

