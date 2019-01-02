GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Those living in the City of Grand Rapids have a little longer to clear off their sidewalks following the winter storm this week. The city ordinance normally requires sidewalks to be clear within 24 hours of the end of a snow or ice storm.

The city is giving people until Monday to remove the snow and ice from the sidewalks on their property. They are also encouraging people to help neighbors and friends that are unable to clear their own sidewalks.

Members of the police, fire, and public works departments are in neighborhoods throughout the city asking people to move vehicles that have been parked on streets for several days. The vehicles have kept plows from clearing those streets. If they aren't moved within 20 minutes of being told they will be towed at the owner's expense.

City plows need to be able to get to the curb so they can clear drains to prevent flooding from the expected warm up and rain this weekend. Fire Chief John Lehman says, “some of our streets are difficult to travel, and this is a problem for not only residents but also emergency vehicles. This is a public safety issue. If we don’t get these vehicles moved and neighborhood streets cleared of snow, we will have even more dangerous conditions when the snow melts. We could see flooding on our neighborhood streets."

Residents can park their cars in any Grand Rapids Public School parking lot on Friday and Saturday or any neighborhood city lot after 5:00 p.m. Friday.