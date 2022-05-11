Grand Rapids staffing company hosting job fair with over 500 open positions

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is hosting a week long "Hiring Extravaganza" to fill hundreds of jobs at over 100 different local companies.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Express Employment Professionals, a staffing company in Grand Rapids, is hosting a five-day job fair to try to fill over 500 positions at over 100 different companies in the area.

The job fair kicks off on May 16 and lasts through May 20 and is hiring for open positions in Kentwood, Wyoming, Grand Rapids, Walker, Byron Center and other local cities.

The positions are both long-term and season employment ranging from $15 to $25 per hour.

The job fair is virtual and interested candidates can sign up for a quick phone interview here.

Some of the positions that companies are looking to fill are listed below.

Machine Operator - $15-$18.75/hr

CNC Machine Operator - $17.50-$21/hr

CNC Machinist - $20-$30/hr

Journeyman Machine Repair -$30/hr

Production Worker - $17-$19/hr

Assembly Line Worker - $15-$16/hr

Mechanical Assembly - $15-$20/hr

Truss Assembler - $16-$16.50/hr

Shipping & Receiving - $16-$19/hr

Warehouse Worker - $15-$18/hr

Forklift Driver - $16-$18/hr

Delivery Driver - $16-$20/hr

Landscaping/Grounds - $16-$18/hr

MIG/TIG Welder/Fabricator - $18-$22/hr

Apartment Maintenance Technician - $18-$22/hr

HVAC Technician - $18-$21/hr

Alarm Service Technician - $26-$32/hr

Maintenance Technician - $24-$30/hr

Die Setter - $17-$19/hr

Plastic Extrusion Operator - $15-$16/hr

Screw Machine Operator - $17+/hr

Saw Operator - $15-$17/hr

Quality Inspector - $15-$18/hr

Sewer/Upholsterer - $16.50/hr

General Labor - $15-$16/hr

Industrial Cleaner - $15-$17/hr

Packaging - $15-$17/hr

