Specialist to reduce lead in GR homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has hired an advocate for healthier conditions for children to serve as a specialist to help reduce lead poisoning in the city's homes.

The city says Paul Haan will initially focus on opportunities to address lead-based paint hazards in residential rental properties as the new lead programs specialist with the Community Development Department.

Haan, founding executive director at Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan, also will serve as staff liaison to various city departments and programs, outside agencies and other governmental units.

“The City’s commitment toward that end is why I’m excited to join the team at the City,” Haan said. “Healthy people and healthy places start with healthy relationships. Together we can make Grand Rapids an equitable community where all home environments are safe and people continue to thrive.”

In this position, Haan will work to achieve community development and code compliance across Grand Rapids through policy changes and programs. He will also work on countywide initiatives.

Previously, Haan worked as the project coordinator for the Get The Lead Out! community collaborative before moving on to the Healthy Homes Coalition. He was also appointed by former Gov. Rick Snyder and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the State’s Child Lead Exposure Elimination Commission.

“As a strong advocate and leader, Paul has been in the forefront of this work in our community and throughout the State of Michigan for 20 years,” said Connie Bohatch, managing director of community services. “I am happy to have him aboard, and even happier to have dedicated resources for this important work.”

