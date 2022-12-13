Grand Rapids man dies from injuries sustained in house fire

The Grand Rapids Fire Department shared their condolences for the 47-year-old's family, and wanted to also highlight the importance of working smoke alarms.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who firefighters pulled from a burning home in Grand Rapids last week has since died from his injuries, the city fire department said Tuesday.

Officials said 47-year-old Brent Dyson succumbed to his injuries sustained on Dec. 8.

"The Grand Rapids Fire Department expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Dyson," the department said.

Last week, crews responded to a two-story, two-family home in the 1200 block of Lafayette NE with a report of smoke coming from the rear of the home.

At the scene, authorities told responding crews that there was a person still upstairs as the fire raged.

Firefighters were able to make their way inside and find Dyson unresponsive upstairs. They brought him outside and he was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

An ambulance took a second person suffering from smoke inhalation to the hospital as well.

Firefighters told the incident commander that they did not hear any working smoke alarms during their search of the home.

Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen, and it's believed to be accidental in nature.

GRFD stresses the importance of having working smoke alarms that are properly installed in your place of residence. If you need smoke alarms, you can call 311 or 616.456.3000 for help.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.