Grand Rapids man dies seven days after being shot on city’s southeast side

Police say Anthony Curtis McConer, 20, was the victim of an Oct. 1 shooting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a homicide related to an early-October shooting.

Police say Anthony Curtis McConer, 20, was the victim of an Oct. 1 shooting. The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Highland Street SE. Upon arrival, officers found McConer inside a parked car, suffering from a gunshot wound.

McConer was taken to an area hospital, but police say he died on Oct. 8. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

Police are currently investigating the crime. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 616-456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.