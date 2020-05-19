Grand Rapids man killed in Ionia County crash

Police said the man was killed after crossing the centerline and hitting a tree.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police were called Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m. to M-66 near Long Lake Rd. Ionia County, Ronald Township for a single-car crash.

A 30-year-old Grand Rapids man was killed in the crash. Police said a 2016 Honda Civic was driving southbound on M-66 when the driver of the car crossed the centerline and ran off the roadway. The Civic then struck a tree.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a safety belt, police said.

The case remains under investigation. The name of the victims is being withheld until the family is notified.

