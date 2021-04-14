Grand Rapids man killed in Hagar Twp. car crash

He was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN, but later died from his injuries.

HAGAR SHORES, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was killed in a car crash in Hagar Township around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the crash occurred when a Chevy HHR truck traveling southbound on I-196 drifted across the median and collided into the driver's side of a Ford cargo van traveling northbound.

The driver of the Chevy HHR was identified as Rochester Tiwan-Jr Anderson, 36, from Grand Rapids. He was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind., but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the van was identified as Dean Slowik, 75, from Benton Harbor. Slowik was uninjured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

The Michigan State Police was assisted at the scene by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Coloma Police Department, North Berrien Fire Rescue and both Medic One and Pride Care ambulance. The investigation is ongoing.

