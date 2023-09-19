Grand Rapids man planning a trip to the Taj Mahal after $100k lottery win

Even after submitting a non-winning ticket, the 37-year-old took home a big prize.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is $100,000 richer after a lottery win, despite submitting a non-winning ticket.

Nicholas McCreary, 37, won the money playing the Michigan Lottery's $6,000,000 Jackpot game.

McCreary scanned a ticket in the Michigan Lottery app, but did not win any money. He was then selected in a random drawing of second-chance entries on Sept. 13.

“I buy $6,000,000 Jackpot tickets here and there and I always scan them on the app to double check them and earn entries into the second chance,” said McCreary. “I was going through my emails and saw I had one from the Michigan Lottery saying I’d won $100,000."

“At first, I thought it was a scam email, but after looking it over a second time, I thought everything looked pretty legitimate. I called the Lottery, and that’s when I learned that I really had won! Winning threw me off, made me shaky, and gave me butterflies all at the same time!”

He's planning a big vacation with the funds.

“My wife and I have been wanting to take a trip to see the Taj Mahal, so I am going to use my winnings to finally make it happen,” McCreary said.

McCreary was the biggest winner of the Sept. 13 drawing. Besides him, there were five winners of $10,000, 20 winners of $1,000 and 60 winners of $500.

