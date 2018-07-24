GRAND RAPIDS, MIch. - A Grand Rapids man says helplessly watching a woman drop kittens under the wheels of her moving vehicle was like watching “absolute evil.”

“It was the most heinous act I have ever seen,” says James Ignatoski. “Absolutely disgusting.”

Driving on 4 Mile Road toward Plainfield Avenue Friday morning, July 20, Ignatoski says he looked up to see a woman drop a kitten under the wheel of her moving minivan.

“The cat came up under the wheel and bounced off the pavement,” he says. “I was in shock. It was very traumatizing.”

Ignatoski says he thinks the woman dropped at least four kittens out of her vehicle. One may have survived.

“I think the first one missed the wheel,” he says. “It just was tumbling backward, and then it ran.”

He says he chased the minivan to the intersection of Plainfield Avenue and 4 Mile Road.

“I tried to get her to roll her window down,” he recalls. “She wouldn’t even acknowledge me. She looked at me one time with completely lifeless eyes. As soon as the light turned green she took off straight down 4 Mile.”

Ignatoski says the woman was between 35 and 45 years old with shoulder length brown hair. She was driving a late model black Chrysler or Dodge minivan.

Police are hoping to hear from anyone else who may have seen what happened or anyone who came across any kittens that survived.

“There needs to be justice for those kittens,” says Ignatoski.

