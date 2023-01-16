Grand Rapids man searching for missing dog, link to late-fiancé

Tom O'Malley says he believes his dog Francis went missing early Thursday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tom O'Malley is powering through the heartbreak of his missing dog Francis.

"When the rest of the world hates me, Francis loves me."

Or as O'Malley says, "He is my best friend. Not one of, he is."

O'Malley explains last week he had to go out of town for a few days and had a friend checking in on Francis.

"After feeding and letting him out, my friend had to go and leave for work at about 6:00 a.m. Thursday the 12th," said O'Malley. "I think what happened was, Francis is quick and he's small and he's always at your feet and I think he just got out as my friend was leaving for work. It was dark, he didn't notice he was out, and unfortunately it was about eight hours before we even knew that he was missing."

Living near Forrest Hills Central High School, O'Malley hopes that he hasn't gone far.

In the four days he's been gone, the worried O'Malley has driven all across the area, contacted shelters and has scoured Facebook pages hoping he can find his friend who has been there for him through thick and thin.

O'Malley and Francis have gone through tragedy together.

"My fiancé and her children were actually the ones who adopted him originally, and unfortunately 15 months ago, my fiancé tragically passed away."

Making his absence that much more difficult.

"Francis is basically all I have left of her legacy."

With Francis' bed, little shirts and toys now outside of the garage, O'Malley hopes he'll catch the scent and come home.

He also hopes that the pictures on his phone won't be the last memories of his dog.

"It would just be wonderful to have him back and spend many more years with him," said O'Malley.

You can contact Francis by email at Omalley942@gmail.com. He also adds that his phone number is on the back of Francis' dog tag.

