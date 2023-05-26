Grand Rapids man sentenced to 20 years for distribution of fentanyl causing death

Tommy Terrell Mims, 52, sold "heroin" to a Kent County man, who later died from fentanyl toxicity. Mims was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing fentanyl, ultimately causing a Kent County man's death.

Tommy Terrell Mims, 52, was sentenced Friday.

The case dates back to August 2020, when an unnamed Kent County man purchased "heroin" from Mims. On Aug. 8, officers responding to a report of an overdose found the man unconscious and not breathing at his home. It was determined the "heroin" he bought from Mims was actually fentanyl. The man later died of fentanyl toxicity.

The person who called 911 had also taken the fentanyl, but they survived.

Mims pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl causing death and reached a plea deal on Feb. 10.

“Fentanyl is deadly and continues to devastate our families and communities. This drug is so dangerous that even a trace amount can leave a user dead within minutes,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Mr. Mims will now serve two decades in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to investigating and prosecuting these cases to ensure that drug dealers who peddle this poison and cause death are brought to justice.”

After Mims serves his sentence, he will be on supervised release for 25 years.

The Grand Rapids Police Department Vice Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case.

