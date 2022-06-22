28-year-old Grand Rapids man killed in crash in Massachusetts

The 28-year-old driver failed to negotiate a turn and went off the road. A 46-year-old Massachusetts man in the passenger seat was seriously injured.

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. — A 28-year-old Grand Rapids man has died in a fatal crash in Oak Bluff, Massachusetts, police say.

State Police and local police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 12:49 a.m. Wednesday.

Micah P. Anderson has been identified as the driver. He was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am when he failed to negotiate a turn and went off the road.

Police believe Anderson struck a guardrail and entered a yard, colliding into two trees. He died on the scene.

Anderson was not the only one in the car.

In the passenger seat was a 46-year-old Spencer, Massachusetts man. He has been transported to a nearby hospital. His exact injuries are unknown, but police say they were serious.

Excessive speed has been suggested as a factor in the crash, and the scene was cleared at 4:30 a.m.

The investigation is considered ongoing.

