28-year-old Grand Rapids man killed in crash in Massachusetts

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. — A 28-year-old Grand Rapids man has died in a fatal crash in Oak Bluff, Massachusetts, police say.
State Police and local police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 12:49 a.m. Wednesday.
Micah P. Anderson has been identified as the driver. He was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am when he failed to negotiate a turn and went off the road.
Police believe Anderson struck a guardrail and entered a yard, colliding into two trees. He died on the scene.
Anderson was not the only one in the car.
In the passenger seat was a 46-year-old Spencer, Massachusetts man. He has been transported to a nearby hospital. His exact injuries are unknown, but police say they were serious.
Excessive speed has been suggested as a factor in the crash, and the scene was cleared at 4:30 a.m.
The investigation is considered ongoing.
