Man arrested after throwing rocks at parked cars in Grand Rapids

Police say six cars were damaged in the incident. A man is now in custody in connection to the damage.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly threw rocks at multiple parked cars along 42nd Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The incident happened Monday morning. Six cars were damaged, some with windows broken or windshields smashed, according to investigators. 

Police responded to the scene and took the man into custody without incident. 

It is unclear what led up to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

GRPS zeros in on school safety in community forum

