Grand Rapids mansion open for tours to raise money for CASA

For the first time, you can get a look inside the entire home with it decorated for the holidays! All proceeds will go to CASA of Kent County.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The historic VanderJagt Mansion on Plainfield Avenue is decked out for the holidays and welcoming visitors for tours Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will support the nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County.

13 ON YOUR SIDE first toured the home in May 2021 when it went up for sale. Then, in November, the realtor selling it decided to buy the home with the intention of renovating it.

Now, for the first time, you can get a look inside the entire mansion with it decorated for the holidays! Several local designers have picked a room and used their inspiration to decorate it for the holidays.

CASA plans to use the funding to recruit new volunteers, who will be matched with a child in need.

"We train volunteers to advocate for children who've experienced abuse and neglect and been removed from their homes," said CASA Executive Director Stephanie Sheler. "Most often those children are living in foster care and as the case moves through the family court system, they need someone advocating on their behalf. And that's what we do, train volunteers to advocate."

CASA has been serving West Michigan since 1977. Thousands of volunteers are trained to advocate for children in need in the county.

Tickets for the tour are $20, and $5 for anyone under 12. Event organizers say there is not room for parking at the mansion, so a shuttle service will be taking visitors to the mansion from St. Andrews Episcopal Church.

To find more information on the tour, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.