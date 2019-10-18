GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 16th annual Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon is taking over downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning.

Hundreds of runners, walkers and hand-cyclists are expected to hit the pavement downtown.

From the Start Line at the David D Hunting YMCA on Winter Street, runners will be on the following streets in Grand Rapids -- consequently closing them:

Runners will run south on Winter to Fulton Street. They’ll turn right (west) on Fulton to Seward Ave and proceed north on Seward to Leonard Street.

They’ll then turn right (east) on Leonard, and continue to Broadway where they will turn right (south).

Runners will proceed on Broadway until they reach Sixth Street, where they’ll turn left (east) and cross the Historic Sixth Street Bridge, continuing on to Monroe Avenue.

The course then takes runners south (right) on Monroe, and they pass through Downtown Grand Rapids, staying on Monroe until they get to Fulton Street.

At Fulton Street runners will turn right (west) and continue on Fulton until they reach Winter Street, where they will turn left (south) on Winter, and continue to run south on Winter/Watson/Front Streets to Wealthy Street.

They turn right (west) on Wealthy and run about one-half mile until they get to the entrance of Butterworth Park.

Once runners have reached Butterworth Park, most of the remaining course will be run on paved trails. Even on the remaining portions of the course that take runners on main roads (i.e., Butterworth and Maynard), there will be minimal traffic disruption, since the runners will be spread out enough when they reach that point.

Information provided by Grand Rapids Marathon.

Grand Rapids Marathon course map

Grand Rapids Marathon

The Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon offers a full marathon event, a half-marathon, a relay and a hand-cycling marathon. This marathon was "designed by runners, for runners" according to the website.

