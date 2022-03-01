WATCH LIVE: Grand Rapids mayor gives 'State of the City' address

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss recaps 2021 and explains what we can expect for Grand Rapids in 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss plans to give an annual review address to residents Tuesday evening, hours before President Joe Biden plans to give his first State of the Union Address.

Bliss, a democrat, took office in 2016 and is currently in her second term.

She previously served on the Grand Rapids City Commission.

A livestream for her speech is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on her Facebook page and YouTube channel.

As West Michigan has rolled back coronavirus restrictions as cases have largely dropped off, she's likely to touch on the economic impact of COVID-19 as well as the city's new police chief who will be sworn in later this month.

Watch the speech live here:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.