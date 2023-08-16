No injuries reported in early morning apartment fire

Only one apartment was impacted by smoke or fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No one was injured in an early morning fire at Millbrook Apartments in Grand Rapids.

The fire was first called in around 5:45 a.m. when a resident reported a fire that began in their bedroom. The resident then began to knock on neighbors' doors to warn them, according to Deputy Chief Jack Johnson.

No other apartments were damaged by smoke or fire. Johnson said some insulation caught fire, but no structural damage was reported. The apartment where the fire was contained is salvageable, he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Johnson said fire alarms were working and helped residents evacuate the building. All residents whose apartments were not impacted by the fire have been cleared to return.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.