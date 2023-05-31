x
Car belonging to missing GR man found in Dowagiac; search continues

Johnny Bolden went missing Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. He drives a 2008 Cadillac Seville with cracks in the windshield and license plate 9182K2.
Credit: Grand Rapids Police Department

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are asking for help in locating a man who went missing early Tuesday morning.

76-year-old Johnny Bolden, who police say may be experiencing issues with dementia, was last seen near Rockford around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

He drives a 2008 Cadillac with a cracked windshield and the license plate "918 2K2". 

His car was located Sunday, June 4 in Pokagon Township in Dowagiac. Deputies, firefighters and K9 search teams responded and searched in the area. Bolden was not located.

Credit: Pokagon Volunteer Fire Department
Crews search for Bolden on Sunday, June 4.

If you have seen Bolden, the Grand Rapids Police Department is asking you contact them or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at 616-456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org. Tips can also be sent to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328. 

