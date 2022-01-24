Have you seen her? GRPD searching for missing 16-year-old

Arianna Louis was last seen wearing a gray coat and black and white checkered pants.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

16-year-old Arianna Louis was last seen wearing a gray coat and black and white checkered pants. She has braided hair that comes to the middle of her back.

If you have any information to help locate this missing teen, contact GRPD or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345. pic.twitter.com/e1riXr6BqQ — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) January 24, 2022

Anyone with information on Arianna's whereabouts is asked to contact GRPD at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

