Have you seen her? GRPD searching for missing 16-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
16-year-old Arianna Louis was last seen wearing a gray coat and black and white checkered pants. She has braided hair that comes to the middle of her back.
Anyone with information on Arianna's whereabouts is asked to contact GRPD at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
