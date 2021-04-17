Grand Rapids motorcyclist killed following Friday night crash

Fortier was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man died this morning after a serious crash Friday evening.

Jacob Fortier, 45, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when a Dodge Durango driven by a 39-year-old Rockford woman failed to yield, police say. Fortier had been driving southbound on Plainfield Avenue and the Durango driver was turning left onto the entrance ramp to westbound I-96 when they collided, according to police.

Fortier was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The Durango driver sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol, drugs, speed and cell phone use do not appear to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

