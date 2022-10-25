'These murals are here to stay': Diatribe 49507 Project bringing murals to Grand Rapids

New murals are popping up around certain parts of Grand Rapids. One local organization is hoping to uplift the community through artwork created by neighbors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You might’ve noticed some new murals popping up around certain parts of Grand Rapids recently. That’s because one local organization is hoping to uplift the community through artwork created by those who live in the neighborhood.

The Diatribe 49507 Project focuses on those who live within that zip code. After conducting a community survey about changes neighbors would like to see, organizers say many expressed wanting to see more artwork around the community. Within the last year, there have been eight murals created so far.

Antonio Taylor is a committee member with the Diatribe Project 49507. He said, “Each mural is designed to just make you just appreciate the beautiful things about art. I mean, certainly, Grand Rapids has ArtPrize but the art shouldn’t have to pack up and leave after two weeks. So, these murals are here to stay. They’re here to tell a story about our community. They’re here to tell a story of our heroes.”

Taylor says the murals are all open to interpretation.

During his interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Taylor described the mural on the building behind him on Hall Street as youth holding the chair to the future with flowers symbolizing life and new beginnings.

If you're interested in seeing the artwork, the Diatribe website has locations and directions for all of the murals.

