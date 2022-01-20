Grand Rapids NAACP rejects support for all police chief finalists

The City of Grand Rapids says it has held more than 30 input sessions with stakeholders and the public.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — After the three final candidates for police chief presented their pitches for the job Wednesday night, the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP says it is not supporting any of the finalists for the job and believes the city should restart its search.

Carlton T. Mayers, II, Esq, a special advisor for public safety with the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, says while he commends the city for its efforts, he believes the search needs to start over.

"The top candidates that were selected are not the best candidates," Mayers tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

"We also believe that the process that was used to select the top candidate and screen the top candidates was not completely community driven or centered," he said.

The candidates include Jim Blocker, the current police chief for the Battle Creek Police Department, retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson, and Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom.

The City of Grand Rapids says it has held more than 30 input sessions with stakeholders and the public.

One of the most notable moments from the meet and greet with the candidates was when Jutiki Jackson addressed recent reports about his involvement in a deadly-officer involved shooting back in 1997 in Milwaukee which was ruled accidental.

"Men and women join the police department to save lives, to help people, to get involved with the community, to solve community problems. Unfortunately the shooting happened, and its something that I think about and its with me, it has been for the last 24 years," Jackson said.

“These finalists have proven senior executive law enforcement experience and reflect the community’s desired qualities,” Washington said in an earlier statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

“They are outstanding leaders that have devoted their careers to keeping communities safe while demonstrating a commitment to collaboration, accountability, transparency, and building trust with the community," he said.

In August 2021, Chief Eric Payne announced his retirement after more than 30 years with the department and 2 1/2 years as the city's top cop.

The city is asking residents to fill out a web survey up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

A new chief is expected to be named in the coming weeks.

