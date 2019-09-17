GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready to feel the island vibes next month.

Downtown Grand Rapids' is getting a new, three-story tiki bar, restaurant and boutique. It's going into the historic Waldron Public House, located at 58 Ionia Ave. SW.

Max's South Seas Hideaway has been highly anticipated for months now and they recently announced their grand opening date. The tiki bar will be open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 19.

According to a release, Max’s is "a passion project" for owners Mark Sellers, founder of HopCat; Martin Cate, a James Beard award-winning author, bar owner and expert mixologist; and Gecko, a renowned Hawaii-based tiki and Polynesian artist.

A team of tradespeople and artists worked with local contractors from Wolverine Constuction and Phoenix Construction spent months transforming the Waldron into a "Polynesian Pop fantasy world." Max's will also feature owner Mark Seller's collection of mid-century and modern tiki artifacts -- one of the largest collections of its kind in the world.

The menu at Max's will feature handmade cocktails like Mai Tai and Zombie, along with custom drinks created just for the tiki bar with fresh tropical fruits and juices. There will be classic items like the Pu Pu Platter -- shareable Polynesian-inspired appetizers -- along with fresh seafood selections, dry-aged steaks, tasty desserts, as well as vegan and vegetarian items.

A menu item from Max's South Seas Hideaway, which is opening on October 19.

Max's South Seas Hideaway / Facebook

Later this year, Max’s will also open a ceramic studio where custom-designed tiki mugs and other ceramic items will be made for sale inside the restaurant and through Max’s online store. The opportunity to hideaway at Max’s will be extended further in 2020, when a boutique tiki-themed hotel opens on its third floor.

Max’s will be open 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Dining reservations will be accepted online on MaxsTiki.com beginning at 5 a.m. Sept. 17. Reservations are highly recommended, but not required.

