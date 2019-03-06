GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - European inspiration is bringing new life and a new look to a classic Grand Rapids building.

On Monday, June 3, AHC+Hospitality will celebrate the opening of the AC Hotel by Marriott. The new hotel will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning.

Community and city leaders will unpack details of what makes the AC Hotel unique, both inside and outside the restored 127-year-old building at 50 Monroe Ave., which is between 20 Monroe Live and the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Along that particular stretch of Monroe Avenue, more than $135 million has taken shape in the form on new waterfront apartments, the Michigan State research center and the AC Hotel.

