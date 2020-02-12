1 dead after fire in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids fire crews were called to the 400 block of Emerald NE Tuesday evening for a fire with a victim.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids fire crews were called to the 400 block of Emerald NE Tuesday evening for a fire with a victim.

The fire department confirmed the victim in the fire has died. The reason for the fire is not yet known.

When the department arrived on scene there was a house fire underway and a bystander giving someone CPR. The fire department took over the CPR and heavy flames were seen near the rear house.

An ambulance and more units were soon called in for backup. The Grand Rapids Fire Department posted on Facebook around 7:30 p.m. about the fire saying personnel were on scene extinguishing the fire and providing medical care.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night crews were still but the fire was contained. The department said it the victim lived a lone. No other information was given about the victim in the fire.

