1 killed in crash involving car and motorcycle in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police and Kent County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Monday evening.
A motorcycle and at least one other vehicle collided at the corner of Plainfield Avenue and Fuller Avenue on the northeast side of the city.
The motorcycle was smashed.
Family members were notified and were on the scene.
Police have not released more information yet about the victim and how the crash happened.
