GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 2-year-old girl has died after she was found unresponsive at the Lazy T Motel, over the weekend.

Court documents revealed that 2-year-old Londyn Amir was punched in the face by her mother's boyfriend, 29-year-old Rickey Whiteside. Dispatch received a call from the girl's mother who was in hysterics as she checked the child's pulse.

Whiteside was watching the toddler while her mother went to the store. Documents show that Whiteside admitted to 'losing it' before assaulting Amir leaving her unconscious.

Kent County deputies were called to the motel on Plainfield Avenue near Lamberton Lake Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, April 29, 2018. They found the girl not breathing and unresponsive.

Deputies worked to revive her until additional medical personnel arrived. She was taken to Helen Devos Children's Hospital where she died at 12:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Whiteside was arraigned on child abuse charges Wednesday afternoon, and is being held at the Kent County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million. But he will likely be arraigned on more severe charges in the next few days.

"In light of the child's death we will be seeking what will likely be a felony murder charge," says Sgt. Joel Roon with the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

"We want to bring justice to those who can't seek it for themselves and that includes little 2 year old girls," says Roon.

