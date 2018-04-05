GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Fire Department tells 13 On Your Side that a 2-year-old girl has died after a house fire on the northeast side of Grand Rapids Thursday night.

The fire was reported on the 200 block of Dale Street in the Creston neighborhood just before 7:30 p.m.

Sadie Hollenbeck lives upstairs.

"We hear the people downstairs screaming there is a fire an they were looking for their little girl," she recalls. "The tried to go back in but there was too much smoke."

Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman says the 2-year-old girl was found in a back bedroom on the first floor.

"The parents stated that they attempted to get to the rear bedroom but there was too much fire.... This fire had a very big head start on us before we got here."

The other occupants of the home were able to escape safely after smoke detectors alerted them.

"We want to emphasize that smoke detectors did end up making a difference for this family. And we want to make sure that everybody checks that. That is something that did make a difference here, but unfortunately it did not make a difference for everybody," said Chief Lehman.

Crews were able to get the fire out in about 15 minutes.

The cause and the origin of the fire is still not known. The family is getting help from friends and family, and the department has offered help through The Red Cross.

