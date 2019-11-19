GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids has approved a permit to rebuild the roof of the Crestview Apartment complex, one of the two buildings in the Belknap neighborhood that were condemned by the city after September's powerful storms.

The Belknap neighborhood, specifically on Fairview Avenue NE, was among the hardest areas hit by severe winds, tearing portions of buildings apart.

"I went down to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and obviously that was beyond this but that's the only thing I can compare it too. It's similar to that—the extent of the damage," said Angel Gonzalez, a neighborhood resident.

After assessing the damage, the city gave two building owners the choice to either demolish their structures or repair them by Dec. 12.

In September, Gina Minciotti, owner of Crestview Apartments, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE she'd been working with the city and engineers to repair the 18-unit building, which has been in her family for 50 years. Her father purchased the structure from Pioneer Construction in 1970.

The third floor of the complex was the area that sustained most of the damage, with much of its roof being blown off. Minciotti said she was grateful that no tenants living on the top floor were home during the storm.

"Buildings can be rebuilt, people cannot," Minciotti said.

Work is expected to be finished on the building's roof by Dec. 16.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.