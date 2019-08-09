GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Domino's Pizza on the northwest side was robbed.

A suspect entered the pizza shop on at 619 Leonard Street NW around 11 a.m. Sunday and a handgun was implied.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said. But they are continuing to investigate.

