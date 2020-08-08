Driver arrested after crashing SUV into two houses in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police said there were no injuries.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was arrested for operating while intoxicated after crashing an SUV into two homes in Grand Rapids.

Around 12:30 p.m., the driver crashed into the houses on Fuller Avenue NE south of Leonard Street NE, police said.

Both houses sustained damage, but there were no injuries to anyone inside the homes.

Grand Rapids Police said the driver stayed on the scene and was arrested. The driver was also not injured in the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.