PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — The driver of a vehicle who wouldn't stop for authorities and tried to run from the scene is now in custody.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the area of Plainfield Avenue and 5 Mile Road Sunday around 7:40 p.m.

The driver refused to stop and the deputy went after them, both going east on 5 Mile Road toward the East Beltline.

The sheriff's office says somewhere near the East Beltline and 5 Mile, the driver bailed out of the car and took off running, leaving two passengers behind who were taken into custody. A handgun was recovered near the car immediately after the driver ran off.

Several area agencies responded to the area to assist with a perimeter including Grand Rapids Police, Michigan State Police, and Rockford Police.

A lengthy K-9 track was conducted through a heavily wooded area before the suspect was eventually located near Northville and Manitou Drive NE and arrested, the sheriff's office said in a release.

There were no injuries to any of the involved parties.

Of the two passengers, one was released and one was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

The driver was taken to the Kent County Correctional Facility on the following charges: fleeing and eluding a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing stolen property, driving while license suspended, and driving an unregistered vehicle. The Kent County Prosecutor's Office will be reviewing the case today and will authorize official charges.

