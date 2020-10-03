GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police said the death of a woman in a house fire has been ruled a homicide, and her husband, who is in critical condition, is being considered a suspect.

On Monday, March 9, around 6 a.m. the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to a home on Jennette Avenue NW near 9th Street NW. Police said a married couple, Steven Scott Field, 54, of Wyoming and Christina Marie Field, 49, of Grand Rapids were inside the home. However, court records indicate the couple has been separated since April 2019.

Christina died at the scene. Steven was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital and is currently in critical condition, police said. Due to the severity of his condition, police have not been able to interview him, but he is being considered a suspect in his wife's death.

An autopsy performed Tuesday determined Christina's death was a homicide. Police are not yet confirming her cause of death.

Detectives and fire investigators are still working on this case, and if anyone has information related to the investigation they can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This is the second deadly fire in Grand Rapids in a month. At the beginning of February, a mother and her three sons died in a house fire on the southeast side of the city.

