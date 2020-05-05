GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A townhome community in Grand Rapids was badly damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m, Plainfield Fire Department, along with several other fire departments, were dispatched to a fire at The Valley Townhomes community on Tamarack Turn Street NE near Spruce Hollow Drive NE.

When fire crews arrived, flames were starting to come through the roof of the three-story building.

The 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew on scene confirms the fire was contained to one building, which is separate from all other buildings in the complex.

The Plainfield Fire Police Chief said everyone inside the building made it out safely and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

