A fire that killed a two-year-old girl was caused by a another child playing with a lighter, according to the Fire Prevention Inspector and Lieutenant with the Grand Rapids Fire Department, William Smith.

The fire was reported about 7:30 p.m. May 3 on Dale Street, west of Plainfield Avenue NE, in Grand Rapids' Creston Heights neighborhood. Two-year-old Jazelle Thomas-Whitfield died in the fire.

Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman said the little girl was found in a back bedroom on the first floor.

Inspector Smith tells us the child playing with the lighter was not the same child who died in the fire.

The other people in the home were all able to make it out safely after being alerted by smoke detectors.

A child playing with a lighter caused a May 3rd house fire on Dale Street NE that killed a two-year-old girl, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. Days after the fire, people were still adding to a makeshift memorial on the front porch of the fire-ravaged home. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/z40PlaDkHc — John Hogan (@JohnHoganWZZM) May 10, 2018

