GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — When you drive past the corner of Knapp Street NE and Ball Avenue NE, you can't help but notice a beautiful Christmas lights display outside. But to know how special it truly is, you have to meet the man who put it together.

Robert Anderson had a tough upbringing in Alabama. He got into drugs and a lot of trouble with the law along the way. But he moved to Grand Rapids in just the last year, and his life changed in a major way.

Robert has been clean for six months now and he credits his rehabilitation to the recovery group at New Community Church.

His display is made up of more than 20,000 lights and they're all dedicated to the people who helped him along the way.

"It's kind of a way to give back to them for helping me and my church as well. We're still raising donations. All the money we receive tonight or last night we give to New Community's recovery group. So that's kind of why we put the lights up—not for our sake, but more for their sake," Robert said.

If you'd like to donate to New Community Church's recovery program, you can by following this link or by mailing a check to:

Community Recovery International

2340 Dean Lake Avenue NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

