Griffins hold drive-thru teddy bear toss during delayed season

The Griffins have been doing the teddy bear toss for 20 years now, and they refused to let 2020 ruin the tradition.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — 2020 has been rough on everyone, and the Grand Rapids Griffins are no exception.

"Going this long without playing is definitely strange," said defenseman Brian Lashoff.

"When we hit September or October you start getting into those months where you're gearing up for training camp and the start of the season and not having that has been strange."

At this point, the start of the AHL season has been delayed until February. But the Griffins would not let the circumstances ruin one of their proudest community traditions -- the teddy bear toss.

"Over the years, we've collected more than 60,000 teddy bears that we've been giving to local charities," said Randy Cleves, the Senior Director of Public Relations for the Griffins.

"With the season not happening, we're still a member of the community. We're still looking forward to the time, hopefully soon, when the games will resume. But until then, we're still looking to see what kind of an impact we can make."

This year, the Griffins teamed up with J&H Family Stores and three local charities for a drive-thru version of the teddy bear toss. Along with being able to donate teddy bears to the Billy Bear Hug Foundation, fans could donate food to Feeding America West Michigan or money to the Salvation Army.

"Our players are socially distanced holding red kettles on the end of a hockey stick," Cleves said, adding that the creativity that went into the event has been a hallmark of the organization.

"Just like anything in this crazy year, it's what you make of it. Trying to make lemonade out of lemons. Take what you have. Try to be creative and positive. Start when you can and do something good."

Lashoff has been with the Griffins his entire AHL career, dating back to 2009. He played his 500th game with the team in March, and he knows perhaps better than any player how big of a difference the team has strived to make in the community.

"The pride that you get with being with an organization like this that's able to have such a big impact in the community year in and year out, I think that's one of the things I love so much about this organization and that's a big reason I've stayed here as long as I have," he said.

Cleves and Lashoff both say the reaction from the community to the 2020 edition of the teddy bear toss was enthusiastic, and it helps the players as well.

"It gives a sense of normalcy for us being able to give back and do our community events. It definitely gives you something to look forward to, and hopefully our season will be right around the corner."

If you couldn't attend the event, you can still donate to the Salvation Army through the Griffins Virtual Red Kettle on their website.