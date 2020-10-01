GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police identified the man who was killed Wednesday after he pushed his way into a house and was fatally shot by the homeowner.

Adam Andrew Whitz, 51, died at the scene.

Police responded to Houseman Avenue NE near Capen Street NE around 2:20 a.m. after Whitz arrived at a house to confront a woman. Police say he went into the house and an argument started.

A 38-year-old man who was inside the house confronted Whitz. During the incident, the man retrieved a firearm and shot Whitz in the chest.

The man and the woman at the home met police when officers arrived at the scene. Detectives are continuing to investigate the homicide and if anyone has information they should contact Silent Observer at 616-745-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

