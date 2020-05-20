GRPD: 'Critical incident' on NE side, residents should avoid the area

Not many details about the incident were released.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are asking that people avoid an area of the city's northeast side for a "critical incident."

The Grand Rapids Police Department tweeted about the incident on Wednesday.

Officers are setting up a perimeter in the 000 block of Caledonia Street NE and ask that people avoid the area. Caledonia Street is between Plainfield Avenue NE and Taylor Avenue N.

Not many other details about the situation were released.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew headed to the area to learn more. This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

