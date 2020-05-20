Man arrested after standoff with police on Grand Rapids' NE side

Police in Grand Rapids are asking that people avoid an area of the city's northeast side for a "critical incident."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 33-year-old man is in custody after a standoff with police Wednesday morning. The incident happened at approximately 9 a.m. in the 50 block of Caledonia Street NE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department was called by the man’s wife, who was concerned for his welfare after he made threats to harm himself with a firearm.

GRPD officers arrived at the scene and set up a perimeter around the home, while GRPD Dispatch called the man to begin communication.

GRPD tweeted about the incident on Wednesday at 9:11 a.m.

According a press release sent out by GRPD, the subject became increasingly agitated and would not speak to authorities.

While officers attempted to negotiate by using a bullhorn, they heard what they believed to be gunshots inside the home. Officers continued to negotiate with the man, and he eventually surrendered. No one was injured during the incident.

GRPD says there is no danger to the public. However, they do request residents avoid the area, as the investigation is ongoing.

The subject will be evaluated for mental health assistance, and detectives are investigating for possible criminal charges.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.