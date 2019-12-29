GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A chain-reaction crash involved two pedestrians and two vehicles prompted police to shut down Knapp Street NE Saturday evening.

Around 7 p.m., two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle Knapp Street NE near East Beltline Avenue. Grand Rapids Police said this then caused a crash with another car.

One of the pedestrians is in serious condition and the other is in fair condition, Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski said. The drivers appear to be okay.

Knapp Street NE is closed between East Beltline Avenue and Leffingwell Avenue while investigators process the scene.

