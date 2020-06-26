Grand Rapids Police investigating 'suspicious death'

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a body was found near 4th Street NW and Lane Avenue NW Thursday night.

Police said they are treating this as a "suspicious death" because the nature of the death is unknown at this time.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Police are also investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight on the city's Northwest side. But police have no said if they are connected in any way.

