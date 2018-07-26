GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Crews were called out to the Creston neighborhood early Thursday, July 26 on reports of a fire.

Grand Rapids firefighters say it broke out at 4:06 a.m. near the corner of Spencer Street and Lafayette Avenue.

Our crew on the scene observed significant damage to the second story of the home, which is vacant and had been on the market.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is working to learn more about this developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM