Man shot, injured in Grand Rapids Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police said a 57-year-old man was shot and injured Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Riverside Drive NE near Monroe Avenue NE on a report of a shooting victim.

The man was shot inside his home by an unknown suspect who left immediately after the shots were fired. Police said the injuries are not life threatening.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private transport.