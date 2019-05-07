GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - When people apply for a job at Frosty Boy in the Creston neighborhood, they know what they're getting themselves into. Once the popular ice cream shop opens on the northeast side, it stays open all season aside from one team appreciation night.

So naturally, the ice cream shop was planning to open at noon on July 4, as usual. But as the fate would have it, a delivery truck hit a power line, leaving Frosty Boy in the dark.

"We had to dump all the ice cream that's in the machines because at that point it's out of temp," Alyssa Naumann, who owns the summer staple said.

"All we could do was dump the machines, clean it, sanitize it, and get it back up and running with fresh mix," she said.

But they couldn't do that until the power was back on. Enter our heroes in this story.

Crews from Consumers Energy came, and so did crews from CC Power in Kalkaska. You heard that right. Kalkaska.

They drove two hours on the fourth of July to labor in the sun so that Frosty Boy could open, and the people of the northeast side could get their sugar fix before the fireworks.

"I was like you guys need popsicles to cool off because it was hot even this morning," Naumann said.

Frosty Boy was able to open by 5 p.m., and as you would expect, many customers were happy they did.

